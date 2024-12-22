RunThrough Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k
RunThrough Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k
£20 - £25
About
Earn your Christmas dinner with this festive run around Wimbledon Common. Whether you're running the 5k or 10k, this course is great for runners of all experience levels. Come for the festive atmosphere or for the themed finisher's medal.
5k, 10k and Group of 6 Booking (6 Entries)
Sun, 22 Dec 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.6(36 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Cannizaro Park, 35 HIGH STREET, London SW19 4UE, UK
Start times
Sunday, 22 Dec 2024
5k: 9:30 am10k: 9:30 amGroup of 6 Booking (6 Entries): 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k
5k
5km
1 Loop
£25
10k
10km
2 Loops
£25
Group of 6 Booking (6 Entries)
1 Loop
£20
Route information
The race starts and finishes in the heart of Wimbledon Common and is a lapped course. 5k runners will complete one lap of the race, while 10k participants will do it twice.
Festive course marshals will be on hand throughout the race to clearly indicate distances and routes.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Bespoke medal
- Post-run goodies
- Chip timing
- Marked and marshalled course
- Water
How to get there
Cannizaro Park, 35 HIGH STREET, London SW19 4UE, UK
By Train
The closest train station is Wimbledon. Once at Wimbledon you can take the No. 93 Bus to Bus Stop Q (Marryat Road), from here it is approximately a 5-10 minute walk. If using public transport please leave plenty of time.
By Car
There are a number of Pay and Display car parking options within Wimbledon.
Event day logistics
09:30 5k and 10k Start
12:30 Cut-off time
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start to allow plenty of time to complete the registration process.
Race Packs
All entrants must collect their race packs on the day of the event from the registration desk.
Age Requirements
- 5k: All participants must be 11 year or older to participate
- 10k: All participants must be 15 years or older to participate
Spectator Info
Since the course starts and finishes in the same area, this is a great event for supporters wishing to cheer on their friends and family at two of the most important stages of the race.
FAQs
Where can I find results for the Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k?
Results will be published on www.runthrough.co.uk shortly after the event.
Where can I see the event photographs for the Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k?
The official photographs will be uploaded to RunThrough's photos page on their website.
What is the course like at the Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k??
The course has low gradient hills and is predominantly flat.
Can I leave my bag in the event area at the Wimbledon Christmas Run 5k & 10k??
RunThrough provide a baggage storage facility at this event. In the interest of space, however, participants are recommended to bring as little extra baggage as possible.
Reviews
4.6
36 reviews
