RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
£25 - £44
About
Enjoy the picturesque views of Wimbledon Common in this autumnal half marathon and 10k. Whether it is your first or your fiftieth half or 10k, this course with its mixture of trail paths and well trodden pathways has something for everyone. Come for the scenic trail or the finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, Group of 6 Booking, Half Marathon (inc.+ £12 T-shirt), and 2 more
Sun, 29 Sept 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.8(33 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, Roehampton Vale, Wimbledon, London SW15 3PQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:30 amHalf Marathon (inc.+ £12 T-shirt): 9:30 am10k: 9:30 am10k incl. £12 T-Shirt: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
Half Marathon
13.1mi
2 Loops
£32
Group of 6 Booking
2 Loops
£25
Half Marathon (inc.+ £12 T-shirt)
13.1mi
2 Loops
£44
10k
10km
£28
Route information
This picturesque route is two laps around the stunning outskirts and inside of Wimbledon Common. With a hilly start, flat middle, and downhill finish, this course will have you running across mixed trail terrain, well-trodden pathways, and even grass.
The two laps of the of the mixed terrain course gives you the opportunity to suss out your favourite sections, and push yourself to take on the challenging parts with renewed vigour.
The course will have a lead bike and marshals all around the course to keep you on track so you can focus on running your best trail race close to the heart of London.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Refreshment stations
- Post-run goodies
- Marshalled course
- Free official photos
- Baggage drop
- Toilets
How to get there
Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, Roehampton Vale, Wimbledon, London SW15 3PQ, UK
By Bus
The 85 and 265 buses take participants to Roehampton Vale Campus( Kingston University Roehampton Campus). Use TFL to help plan your journey.
By Car
The race will be starting/finishing on Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, signed London Broncos Rugby Club. Be alert for it as it’s a sharp left off the A3.
Once you are in the car park you will be able to see the start and finish.
Event day logistics
08:00 - 09:30 Race pack collection opens
09:30 Half Marathon and 10k start
12:30 Event ends
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the event to ensure a smooth registration process. Participants will receive further race day information once they have entered.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Water Stations
It is recommended that runners bring their own water to the event to avoid congestion at the event. There will be water along the course at the 4 mile, 6 mile, 10 mile, and 12 mile marks, as well as at the finish line.
Bag Drop
There will be an informal self-service bag drop at the event for those who wish to use it.
Spectator Info
The start and finish provide an easily accessible spectating point to cheer on your family and friends.
FAQs
When can I access results for Wimbledon Half & 10k?
Results will be uploaded onto www.runthrough.co.uk after the race.
Are there toilet facilities at Wimbledon Half & 10k?
Toilet facilities will be on-site near the start and finish line.
Is there a place to store my bag at Wimbledon Half & 10k?
There will be secure baggage storage provided. However, RunThrough encourage you to bring as little extra luggage as possible in the interest of space.
Where can I see photographs from the Wimbledon Half & 10k?
Official event photographs will be published on the RunThrough website after the conclusion of the race.
Can I wear headphones at the Wimbledon Half & 10k?
Headphones are not recommended for this course as there will be pedestrians and you will need to be aware of your surroundings.
Reviews
4.8
33 reviews
Running in London Parks
