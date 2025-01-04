Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon
Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon
£31.99 - £39.99
About
Perfect for new distance runners looking for a fast and easy-to-navigate course and PB chasers, this lapped tarmac course will take runners around picturesque Caldecotte Lake. Choose from a marathon or half marathon and make your way round the lake. Come for the finisher's medal and start your year off right!
Marathon - Day 1 (Clockwise) , Marathon - Day 2 (Clockwise) and Half Marathon
Sat, 4 Jan 2025 - Sun, 5 Jan 2025
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
4.7(5 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Premier Inn Milton Keynes South hotel, The Caldecotte, Pub and Grill, Lakeside Grove, Milton Keynes MK7 8HP, UK
Start times
Saturday, 4 Jan 2025
Marathon - Day 1 (Clockwise) : 9:30 am
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
Marathon - Day 2 (Clockwise): 9:30 amHalf Marathon: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon
Marathon - Day 1 (Clockwise)
26.2mi
8 Loops
£39.99
Marathon - Day 2 (Clockwise)
26.2mi
8 Loops
£39.99
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£31.99
Route information
Distance: Marathon & half marathon
Elevation: Flat
Terrain: Paths
Laps: 7.5 for the marathon, 3.5 for the half marathon
Taking place at the stunning Caldecotte Lake, the home of Milton Keynes Rowing Club, runners will be taken on the lakefront paths to complete their chosen distances. With a mixture of hard gravel, some sections of concrete, and a few yards of mud and grass underfoot, this is a great trail run for new and experienced runners alike.
Starting and finishing at the Caldecotte Lake Pub, all races have entirely traffic-free routes. Marathon runners will complete the laps 7.5 times. Entrants can choose to enter one, or both, of the races.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Water
- Toilets
- Timekeeper
- Parking
How to get there
Premier Inn Milton Keynes South hotel, The Caldecotte, Pub and Grill, Lakeside Grove, Milton Keynes MK7 8HP, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is a large car park at the pub the Caldecotte Arms which is located near the event site.
By Train
Bow Brickhill is the closest train station from the event site, which is just 2 miles from Bletchley and 4.5 miles from Milton Keynes Central. Bow Brickhill is serviced by the Bedford line which runs hourly, so please leave plenty of time to travel.
Bow Brickhill is 150 yards from the number 8 bus stop, which is approximately 10 minutes from the event site.
Event day logistics
Saturday
09:30 Marathon starts
Sunday
09:30 Half marathon and marathon start
*There will be a mandatory race briefing 10 minutes before the races which all entrants must attend.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 18 and older to take part in the event.
Cut-Off Times
There is a cut-off time of 7 hours which will be in place at the marathons. There is a cut-off time of 3.5 hours for the half marathon. All entrants who do not complete the course in this time will receive a DNF.
Race Numbers
Race numbers are to be collected from Race HQ at the Caldecotte Arms. Please leave at least 20 minutes to complete this process.
Bag Drop
While there is no secure baggage drop at the event, the looped nature of the course means entrants are free to leave their bags at the start/finish as there will always be someone around.
FAQs
Is the race briefing before the Winter Enigma mandatory?
Yes, all runners must attend the race briefing so they are fully prepared for the run ahead.
Is there parking available at the Winter Enigma?
Yes, there will be a car park available at the venue.
How old do I have to be to enter the Winter Enigma?
All entrants must be aged 18 and over in order to participate.
Reviews
4.7
5 reviews
£31.99 - £39.99