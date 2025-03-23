Wolverhampton 10k 2025
1 / 2
Wolverhampton 10k 2025
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£25 - £40
About
Run at one of the West Midlands local landmarks in this 10k, starting and finishing at Molineux Stadium, home to Wolves FC. Whether this is your first of fiftieth 10k, the buzzing atmosphere will accelerate you to the finish line to collect your unique finisher's medal.
10k, 10k inc T-Shirt (+£12) and Group of 6 Booking
View details
Sun, 23 Mar 2025
View logistics
Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton WV1 4RE, UK
Start times
Sunday, 23 Mar 2025
10k: 9:00 am10k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Wolverhampton 10k 2025
10k
10km
£28
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£40
Group of 6 Booking
10km
£25
Route information
This looped route, beginning and ending in the Molineux Stadium, makes for a satisfying and enjoyable run. With road closures and a flat paved route, you can focus on you, the ground beneath your feet, and getting your legs to carry you to the finish line.
Each mile will be clearly marked with distance flags, meaning less energy on navigation and more on running. There will also be plenty of marshals to direct and encourage you along the way.
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Post-race goodies
- Free official race photography
- Toilets
- Water stations
- Bag drop
How to get there
Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton WV1 4RE, UKGet full directions
By Train
Wolverhampton train station is only a 15 minute walk away from Molineux stadium.
By Bus
There is a bus station that stops right outside Molineux Stadium. The next closest bus stops are Park Avenue and Dunkley Street, which are only a few minutes walk away.
Parking
There are various car parks surrounding Molineux Stadium, including YourParkingSpace Redwings Lodge car park, Civic Centre Car Park and Birch Street Car Park.
By Bike
There is a bicycle rack located at the MX building next to Molineus Stadium. You can find this bicycle parking spot under the postcode WV1 1AD.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
11:00 Race closes
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Cut-off Time
There is a strict 90 minute cut off time. If you cannot complete the race within this time it is advised that you refrain from entering.
Age Requirements
This 10k is open to runners aged 15 and over.
Bag Drop
There is a free bag drop available at this event.
FAQs
Am I allowed to wear headphones at the Wolverhampton 10k 2025?
It is strongly recommended to not wear headphones. This is because the nature of the events means that you need to be aware of your surroundings and be able to hear marshals instructions.
Where can I find out my result of the Wolverhampton 10k 2025?
All results will be available on www.runthrough.co.uk after the race.
Is there a cut-off time for the Wolverhampton 10k 2025?
There is a strict 90 minute cut off time. If you cannot complete the race within this time it is advised that you refrain from entering.
Where can I find the photos that were taken at the Wolverhampton 10k 2025?
Raceday photos will be posted to the RunThrough Facebook page after the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£25 - £40