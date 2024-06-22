All Events
Obstacle Races in Birmingham
Birmingham has a range of epic challenges to get the heart rate up and keep you fit while having fun. You can channel your inner Bear Grylls with Britain’s Bravest Military Challenge at Birmingham Cannon Hill or Sutton Park. The nearby Wolf Run series is hugely popular, particularly the challenging Winter Wolf, which has 8,000 participants. Complete all four seasons and you become an Alpha Wolf.
1 events found
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
1. Inflatable 5k – Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
4.6
(7 reviews)
Great atmosphereRoad
