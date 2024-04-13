All Events
ChevronRight
Obstacle Races
ChevronRight
East Midlands
ChevronRight
Leicester
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–10km)Medium (10–20km)Long (20–40km)Ultra (40km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Obstacle Races in Leicester

Leicester has access to some of the UK’s best obstacle course events, with plenty of options across the midlands. The Wolf Run series attracts over 8,000 participants each season, with finishers of all four events becoming Alpha Wolves. The Uventure Run offers two distances over 6k or 12k in scenic settings, and even gives kids a chance to get involved with the Junior 3k.

1 events found
Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

1. Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)

Location

Castle Donington

Star4.7

(284 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events
1
image
🇬🇧