All Events
Obstacle Races
East Midlands
Leicester
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–10km)Medium (10–20km)Long (20–40km)Ultra (40km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Obstacle Races in Leicester
Leicester has access to some of the UK’s best obstacle course events, with plenty of options across the midlands. The Wolf Run series attracts over 8,000 participants each season, with finishers of all four events becoming Alpha Wolves. The Uventure Run offers two distances over 6k or 12k in scenic settings, and even gives kids a chance to get involved with the Junior 3k.
1 events found
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
1. Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)
Castle Donington
4.7
(284 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events