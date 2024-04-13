All Events
ChevronRight
Obstacle Races
ChevronRight
East Midlands
ChevronRight
Nottingham
CloseSelect sport
Obstacle
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Obstacle Races in Nottingham

There are lots of challenging obstacle course events in and around Nottingham. Get a group together or push yourself individually to grapple up ropes, crawl through mud, or wade through freezing water. The Rat Race Survival of the Fittest is now in its 12th year and poses a real test to all participants.

1 events found
Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

1. Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)

Location

Castle Donington

Star4.7

(284 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events
1
image
🇬🇧