Obstacle Races in South East
7 events found
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
1. Inflatable 5k - St Albans (Hertfordshire)
St Albans, Hertfordshire
4.5
(30 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 11 May 2024
2. Inflatable 5k - Guildford
Guildford, Surrey
4.8
(17 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 18 May 2024
3. Inflatable 5k - Brands Hatch (Kent)
Longfield, Kent
4.6
(224 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
4. Inflatable 5k - Southampton Saturday
Hampshire, Hampshire
4.7
(43 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
5. Inflatable 5k - Basildon
Billericay, Essex
5.0
(1 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
6. Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
7. Inflatable 5k - Newbury
Newbury, Berkshire
10k
