Obstacle Races in South West
8 events found
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
1. Forest Warrior
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k
4.1
(21 reviews)
£5 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
2. Inflatable 5k – Exeter (Devon)
Clyst Saint Mary, Devon
4.7
(279 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
3. Inflatable 5k - Bristol
Bristol, North Somerset
4.6
(254 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
4. Inflatable 5k - Southampton Saturday
Hampshire, Hampshire
4.7
(43 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
5. Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
5.0
(2 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Superhuman Games
Bristol, Bristol City
Trail
Saturday, 18 May 2024
7. X Race: Weston Beach
Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset
£56 – £69
Booking perksBeach
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
8. Inflatable 5k - Newbury
Newbury, Berkshire
10k
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events