All Events
Obstacle Races
West Midlands
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–10km)Medium (10–20km)Long (20–40km)Ultra (40km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Obstacle Races in West Midlands
5 events found
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
1. Forest Warrior
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
5k
4.1
(21 reviews)
£5 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
2. Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)
Castle Donington
4.7
(284 reviews)
Great atmosphereTrail
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
3. Inflatable 5k – Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
4.6
(7 reviews)
Great atmosphereRoad
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
4. Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
5.0
(2 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
5. Inflatable 5k - Coventry
Coventry
10k
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events