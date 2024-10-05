Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Quadrathlons in October 2022
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
3. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
4. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. Jarrow 10k 2024
Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
6. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
7. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
8. Virtual How Far Can You Go?
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
9. Atlantic Coast Challenge
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon, marathon
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
10. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(33 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
11. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Manchester
Manchester, Greater Manchester
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
12. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
13. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
olympic
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
14. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024
Ashley Heath, Dorset
ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
15. THE ROC Scotland
Kinlochleven, Highland Council
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
16. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
London, Greater London
ultramarathon, 5k
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
17. Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
18. RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
19. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
20. MBNA Chester Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon
(37 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
21. Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k
Basingstoke, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
22. Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon
Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
23. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
24. Abington Festival of Running
Great Abington, Cambridgeshire
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
25. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - October
London, Greater London
10k
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
26. Festival of Cycling
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
(99 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
27. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10 miles and more
(133 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
28. Quantock Hills Trail Half Marathon
Kilve, Somerset
half marathon
(46 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
29. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
30. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
31. Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
32. Torbay Triathlon Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
33. The Boss Hog and Whole Hog
Woodbridge, Suffolk
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
34. Alcester 10k
Alcester, Warwickshire
10k and more
(213 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
35. Thames Meander – Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(83 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
36. RunThrough London Aquathlon October 2024
London, Greater London
(66 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
37. Barrows and Downs
Tilshead, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
38. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
39. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
40. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
10k, half marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
41. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
42. North Chilterns 50K
Luton, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
43. High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn
Brandon, Suffolk
half marathon
(126 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
44. Oswestry 10k 2024
Oswestry, Shropshire
10k
(406 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
45. The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(35 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
46. AEPG Great Eastern Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, half marathon
(84 reviews)
Wednesday, 16 Oct 2024
47. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
48. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon