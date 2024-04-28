All Events
Road Cycling Events in April 2022

Taunton Flyer
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Taunton Flyer

Location

Smeatharpe, Devon

4.8

(6 reviews)

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Spring Onion 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Spring Onion 2024

Location

Cobham, Surrey

4.2

(29 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024

Location

Newmarket, Suffolk

4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
The Boxford Tornado Sportive

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

The Boxford Tornado Sportive

Location

Boxford, Suffolk

4.9

(31 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Etape Loch Ness

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Etape Loch Ness

Location

Inverness, Highland Council

Great sceneryFlat road
The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024

Location

Southampton, Hampshire

4.6

(19 reviews)

Great atmosphere
The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024

Location

Fawley, Hampshire

Ticket£15 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
🇬🇧