5 events found
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
1. Brewdog Ride Out Sportive
Ellon, Aberdeenshire
4.5
(128 reviews)
£40.50 – £50.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
2. The Cotswold Classic 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
4.6
(30 reviews)
£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. Wye Valley Brewery Sportive
Bromyard, Herefordshire
4.5
(19 reviews)
£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. Mad Summer Hare
Tanworth in Arden, Warwickshire
3.3
(2 reviews)
£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 3 times this week
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
5. Galloway ReCycle Sportive
Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway
4.8
(107 reviews)
£25 – £35
Great atmosphereRoad
