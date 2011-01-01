All Events
Road Cycling Events
Wales
Cardiff
Road Cycling Events in Cardiff
Cardiff has a buzzing cycling scene, and has plenty of events for cyclists of all standards. Cardiff Ajax Cycling Club is one of the UK’s oldest clubs, founded in 1948. The surrounding hills and valleys make the area perfect for cyclists to find great climbs and scenic descents The V12 Sportive is a great example, and offers two distances of either 75 or 100 miles to Barry.
