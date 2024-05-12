All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
ChevronRight
East Midlands
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Road Cycling Events in East Midlands

2 events found
Newark Castle Sportive

Sunday, 12 May 2024

1. Newark Castle Sportive

Location

Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

Star4.6

(14 reviews)

Ticket£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

2. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024

Location

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧