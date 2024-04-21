All Events
Road Cycling Events in East of England
7 events found
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024
Newmarket, Suffolk
4.9
(11 reviews)
£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. The Boxford Tornado Sportive
Boxford, Suffolk
4.9
(31 reviews)
£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 12 May 2024
3. Newark Castle Sportive
Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
4.6
(14 reviews)
£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 19 May 2024
4. Tour de Tendring
Harwich, Essex
medium (50–100km), short (0–50km)
£5 – £23.50
Booking perks
Booked 9 times this week
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
5. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Sleaford, Lincolnshire
4.8
(3 reviews)
£28 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
6. Norwich 60/30
Norwich, Norfolk
4.3
(6 reviews)
£24 – £28.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
7. Norwich 100
Norwich, Norfolk
2.5
(2 reviews)
£26 – £29.50
Booking perksHilly road
