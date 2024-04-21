All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
ChevronRight
East of England
CloseSelect sport
Road Cycling
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Road Cycling Events in East of England

7 events found
The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024

Location

Newmarket, Suffolk

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Boxford Tornado Sportive

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. The Boxford Tornado Sportive

Location

Boxford, Suffolk

Star4.9

(31 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Newark Castle Sportive

Sunday, 12 May 2024

3. Newark Castle Sportive

Location

Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

Star4.6

(14 reviews)

Ticket£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Tour de Tendring

Sunday, 19 May 2024

4. Tour de Tendring

Location

Harwich, Essex

Running

medium (50–100km), short (0–50km)

Ticket£5 – £23.50
Booking perks
Heart
The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

5. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024

Location

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Norwich 60/30

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

6. Norwich 60/30

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Star4.3

(6 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £28.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Norwich 100

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

7. Norwich 100

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Star2.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £29.50
Booking perksHilly road
Heart
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events
1
image
🇬🇧