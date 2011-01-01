There is a large and friendly community of cyclists in Northern Ireland, with a range of events that make the most of the stunning scenery. For beginners wanting to get into cycling and meet new people, there are regular AXA Community Bike Rides from Belfast to Jordanstown. If you’re looking for a charitable cause, the Granite Challenge is in its 8th year for Action Mental Health. For cyclists who like a real challenge, try out the multi-distance Tour of the Glens or the Ulster 600.