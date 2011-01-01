All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
ChevronRight
Northern Ireland
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Road Cycling Events in Northern Ireland

There is a large and friendly community of cyclists in Northern Ireland, with a range of events that make the most of the stunning scenery. For beginners wanting to get into cycling and meet new people, there are regular AXA Community Bike Rides from Belfast to Jordanstown. If you’re looking for a charitable cause, the Granite Challenge is in its 8th year for Action Mental Health. For cyclists who like a real challenge, try out the multi-distance Tour of the Glens or the Ulster 600.

0 events found
Search

No results

We couldn’t find anything matching your search. Try searching other keywords or adjusting your filters.
Showing 1 - 0 of 0 events
image
🇬🇧