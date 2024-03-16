All Events
Road Cycling Events in March 2022

The Wiltshire Classic 2024

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. The Wiltshire Classic 2024

Netherhampton, Wiltshire

4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Mad March Hare
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Mad March Hare

Wythall, Worcestershire

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
The Cambridgeshire Classic 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

3. The Cambridgeshire Classic 2024

Brampton, Cambridgeshire

4.7

(26 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Medi March Hare

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

4. Medi March Hare

Wythall, Worcestershire

Ticket£25
Booking perksRoad
