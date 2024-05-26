All Events
Road Cycling Events
Road Cycling Events in May 2022
11 events found
Sunday, 26 May 2024
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
London, Greater London
£32 – £275
£32 – £275
Sunday, 12 May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. Etape Caledonia 2024 presented by Wahoo
Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross
4.6
(363 reviews)
£54 – £108.98
4.6
(363 reviews)
£54 – £108.98
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Friday, 3 May 2024
3. Muck n' Mac Fest
Traquair, Scottish Borders
4.8
(2 reviews)
£20 – £120
4.8
(2 reviews)
£20 – £120
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. The Surrey Hills Classic 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
£30 – £45
£30 – £45
Great sceneryRoad
Sunday, 12 May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024
5. St Ives Brewery Sportive
St Ives, Cornwall
4.7
(14 reviews)
£30 – £37.50
4.7
(14 reviews)
£30 – £37.50
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Sunday, 12 May 2024
6. Newark Castle Sportive
Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
4.6
(14 reviews)
£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 12 May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024
7. Beast to the East
Swanmore, Hampshire
4.8
(14 reviews)
£24 – £39
4.8
(14 reviews)
£24 – £39
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 18 May 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024
8. Towcester Mill Brewery Sportive
Towcester, Northamptonshire
4.6
(77 reviews)
£27.50 – £37.50
4.6
(77 reviews)
£27.50 – £37.50
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Sunday, 19 May 2024
9. Tour de Tendring
Harwich, Essex
medium (50–100km), short (0–50km)
£5 – £23.50
Booking perks
Sunday, 19 May 2024
10. The Jurassic Classic 2024
Bovington, Dorset
4.9
(6 reviews)
£30 – £45
4.9
(6 reviews)
£30 – £45
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 25 May 2024
11. Wold Top Sundown 60
Hunmanby, North Yorkshire
£35
Great sceneryRoad
