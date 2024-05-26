All Events
Road Cycling Events
Road Cycling Events in May 2022
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Road Cycling Events in May 2022

11 events found
2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£32 – £275
Booking perks
Etape Caledonia 2024 presented by Wahoo
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

2. Etape Caledonia 2024 presented by Wahoo

Location

Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross

Star4.6

(363 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £108.98
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Muck n' Mac Fest

Friday, 3 May 2024

3. Muck n' Mac Fest

Location

Traquair, Scottish Borders

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £120
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
The Surrey Hills Classic 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024

4. The Surrey Hills Classic 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Ticket£30 – £45
Great sceneryRoad
St Ives Brewery Sportive
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

5. St Ives Brewery Sportive

Location

St Ives, Cornwall

Star4.7

(14 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £37.50
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Newark Castle Sportive

Sunday, 12 May 2024

6. Newark Castle Sportive

Location

Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

Star4.6

(14 reviews)

Ticket£22.50 – £37.50
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Beast to the East
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

7. Beast to the East

Location

Swanmore, Hampshire

Star4.8

(14 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £39
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Towcester Mill Brewery Sportive
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

8. Towcester Mill Brewery Sportive

Location

Towcester, Northamptonshire

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Tour de Tendring

Sunday, 19 May 2024

9. Tour de Tendring

Location

Harwich, Essex

Running

medium (50–100km), short (0–50km)

Ticket£5 – £23.50
The Jurassic Classic 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

10. The Jurassic Classic 2024

Location

Bovington, Dorset

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Wold Top Sundown 60

Saturday, 25 May 2024

11. Wold Top Sundown 60

Location

Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

Ticket£35
Great sceneryRoad
