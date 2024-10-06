All Events
Road Cycling Events
Road Cycling Events in October 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Road Cycling Events in October 2022
2 events found
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. Festival of Cycling
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
4.6
(99 reviews)
£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
2. The Kent Classic 2024
Lingfield, Surrey
4.6
(16 reviews)
£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events