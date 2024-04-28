All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in April 2022

70 events found
2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Booked 139 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Booked 98 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024

Location

Stanway, Essex

Running

10k

Ticket£28.33 – £50
Booking perks
Heart
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(112 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 83 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

4. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Great atmosphere
Heart
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

5. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
Booked 81 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

6. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(68 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Booked 65 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

7. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024

Location

Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Booked 53 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

8. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(171 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Flitwick 10k
Booked 42 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Flitwick 10k

Location

Flitwick, Central Bedfordshire

Running

10k

Ticket£18 – £20
Flat
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

10. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Wrexham 10k
Booked 43 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

11. Wrexham 10k

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

10k

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Flat road
Heart
The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

12. The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

10k

Star4.8

(81 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

13. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
Booked 33 times this week

Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024

14. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

15. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Flat trail
Heart
Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

16. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.1

(42 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

17. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Booked 27 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

19. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Booked 30 times this week

Thursday, 25 Apr 2024

20. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(140 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

21. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k

Location

Upton Magna, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(81 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £23
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

22. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Worthing, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(244 reviews)

Ticket£8.50 – £37
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Booked 4 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

23. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Great atmosph
Heart
Mortimer 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

24. Mortimer 10k

Location

Mortimer Common, Berkshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(35 reviews)

Ticket£22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

25. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Rocky Horror Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

26. Rocky Horror Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

27. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.9

(5 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

28. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Haughley Festival of Running
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

29. Haughley Festival of Running

Location

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

30. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Race to the Castle 10k
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

31. Race to the Castle 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £19
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

32. Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Hughenden Trail 10K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

33. Hughenden Trail 10K

Location

Hughenden, Buckinghamshire

Running

10k

Star4.8

(23 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Huntingdon Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

34. Huntingdon Challenge

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

35. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

36. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Pendine Sands Races

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

37. The Pendine Sands Races

Location

Pendine, Carmarthenshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10k

Star4.8

(8 reviews)

Ticket£29 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Heart
Brighouse 10k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

38. Brighouse 10k

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£18
Booking perks
Heart
Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

39. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Location

Bedburn, County Durham

Running

10k

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

40. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.4

(16 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The "Other" Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

41. The "Other" Run

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.9

(12 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

42. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

43. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Hurtwood 10k Women's Guided Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

44. Hurtwood 10k Women's Guided Trail Run

Location

Peaslake, Surrey

Running

10k

Ticket£15
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

45. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
High Lodge 10k Guided Trail - April

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

46. High Lodge 10k Guided Trail - April

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

10k

Ticket£12.50
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Jigsaw 10k Run
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

47. The Jigsaw 10k Run

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.6

(12 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Eastnor Mud Bath

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

48. Eastnor Mud Bath

Location

Eastnor, Herefordshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
