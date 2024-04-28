Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in April 2022
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Stanway, Essex
10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
6. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(68 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
7. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
8. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(171 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Flitwick 10k
Flitwick, Central Bedfordshire
10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
10. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
11. Wrexham 10k
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
12. The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
10k
(81 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
13. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024
14. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
15. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
16. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
17. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
19. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024
20. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(140 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
21. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Upton Magna, Shropshire
10k
(81 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
22. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Worthing, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k and more
(244 reviews)
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
23. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
24. Mortimer 10k
Mortimer Common, Berkshire
10k
(35 reviews)
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
25. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
26. Rocky Horror Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
27. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, 5k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
28. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
29. Haughley Festival of Running
Haughley, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
30. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
5k, 10k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
31. Race to the Castle 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
32. Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring
Egham, Surrey
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
33. Hughenden Trail 10K
Hughenden, Buckinghamshire
10k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
34. Huntingdon Challenge
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
35. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
36. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
37. The Pendine Sands Races
Pendine, Carmarthenshire
ultramarathon, 10k
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
38. Brighouse 10k
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
39. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k
Bedburn, County Durham
10k
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
40. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
41. The "Other" Run
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(12 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
42. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
London, Greater London
10k
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
43. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
44. Hurtwood 10k Women's Guided Trail Run
Peaslake, Surrey
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
45. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
London, Greater London
10k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
46. High Lodge 10k Guided Trail - April
Brandon, Suffolk
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
47. The Jigsaw 10k Run
Cranleigh, Surrey
10k
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
48. Eastnor Mud Bath
Eastnor, Herefordshire
10k and more
(32 reviews)