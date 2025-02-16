All Events
10k Runs in February 2022

6 events found
Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Booked 22 times this week

Sunday, 16 Feb 2025

1. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k

Location

Hale, Greater Manchester

Running

10k and more

Star4.5

(126 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

2. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Lavenham Railway 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

3. Lavenham Railway 10k

Location

Lavenham, Suffolk

Running

10k

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
X Border 10k 2025
Booked 91 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

4. X Border 10k 2025

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perks
Mayhill Massacre

Saturday, 1 Feb 2025

5. Mayhill Massacre

Location

Huntley, Gloucestershire

Running

10k

Ticket£15 – £18
Booking perks
Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - February

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

6. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - February

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£15 – £26
Booking perksRoad
