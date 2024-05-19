Home
10ks in Bath, South West 2024-2025

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 950 times this week

Sunday, May 19, 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

We The Curious, 1 Millennium Square, One Millennium Square, Anchor Rd, Bristol BS1 5DB, UK

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, Jun 2, 2024

2. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, Aug 18, 2024

3. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat scenery
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, Jun 23, 2024

4. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
The Dilton Dash
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, Jun 16, 2024

5. The Dilton Dash

Location

Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, Jul 21, 2024

6. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run

Sunday, Sep 15, 2024

7. Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run

Location

Charlton Hayes, Patchway, Bristol BS34, UK

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perks
Santa Run Patchway

Sunday, Dec 15, 2024

8. Santa Run Patchway

Location

Norman Scott Park, Coniston Rd, Patchway, Bristol BS34 5QJ, UK

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£7.50 – £18
Booking perks
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, Apr 6, 2025

9. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(65 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Sunday, Oct 13, 2024

10. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Location

Long Ashton

Running

10k

Ticket£25 – £30
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
