10ks in Bath, South West 2024-2025
Sunday, May 19, 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
We The Curious, 1 Millennium Square, One Millennium Square, Anchor Rd, Bristol BS1 5DB, UK
half marathon, 10k
(103 reviews)
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
2. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
10k, half marathon, 5k
(38 reviews)
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
3. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
4. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
5. The Dilton Dash
Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire
10k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
6. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
7. Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run
Charlton Hayes, Patchway, Bristol BS34, UK
5k, 10k
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
8. Santa Run Patchway
Norman Scott Park, Coniston Rd, Patchway, Bristol BS34 5QJ, UK
5k, 10k
Sunday, Apr 6, 2025
9. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
(65 reviews)
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
10. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run
Long Ashton
10k