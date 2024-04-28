All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
South East
ChevronRight
Brighton
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Brighton

4 events found
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Worthing, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(244 reviews)

Ticket£8.50 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Seaford 10k
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

2. Seaford 10k

Location

Seaford, East Sussex

Running

10k

Star4.6

(104 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
MacTuff Really Muddy Run - SOUTH EAST ENGLAND
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

3. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - SOUTH EAST ENGLAND

Location

Nutley, East Sussex

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£19.50 – £32.50
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

4. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
image
🇬🇧