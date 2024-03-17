All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Dover

6 events found
Canterbury Riverside 10k
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. Canterbury Riverside 10k

Location

Chartham, Kent

Running

10k

Star4.6

(97 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Booked 28 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(40 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

3. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.3

(84 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Governor Backyard Ultra June

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. The Governor Backyard Ultra June

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

10k and more

Ticket£115
Booking perks
The Governor Backyard Ultra August

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

5. The Governor Backyard Ultra August

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

10k and more

Ticket£115
Booking perks
The Governor Backyard Ultra October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

6. The Governor Backyard Ultra October

Location

Dover, Kent

Running

10k and more

Ticket£115
Booking perks
