10k Runs in Dover
6 events found
Booked 24 times this week
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. Canterbury Riverside 10k
Chartham, Kent
10k
4.6
(97 reviews)
£18 – £20
Booked 28 times this week
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Herne Bay, Kent
5k, 10k, half marathon
4.6
(40 reviews)
£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
3. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Herne Bay, Kent
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
4.3
(84 reviews)
£10 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. The Governor Backyard Ultra June
Dover, Kent
10k and more
£115
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
5. The Governor Backyard Ultra August
Dover, Kent
10k and more
£115
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
6. The Governor Backyard Ultra October
Dover, Kent
10k and more
£115
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 events