10k Runs in Leeds

2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Brighouse 10k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

3. Brighouse 10k

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£18
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

4. Summer Extravaganza 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
The School Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

5. The School Run

Location

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£14 – £16
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

6. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

7. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

8. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

9. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon

Ticket£14 – £21
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

10. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

11. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

12. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

13. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024

Location

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

14. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

15. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(105 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

16. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

17. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

18. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

19. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£22 – £28
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

20. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £28
