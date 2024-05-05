All Events
10k Runs in North East

24 events found
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Star4.4

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

2. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£32
Booking perksRoad
RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

3. RunThrough Morpeth 10k

Location

Morpeth, Northumberland

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perks
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

4. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Jarrow 10k 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. Jarrow 10k 2024

Location

Hebburn, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

Ticket£23.40 – £40
Booking perks
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

6. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Location

Bedburn, County Durham

Running

10k

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Sunderland City Runs
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

8. Sunderland City Runs

Location

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.9

(9 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Sunday, 19 May 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

9. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perks
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

10. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

11. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland

Running

10k

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

12. Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Bedburn, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.2

(3 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Run Northumberland Matfen 10k

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

13. Run Northumberland Matfen 10k

Location

Matfen, Northumberland

Running

10k

Star4.7

(10 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

14. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

15. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.2

(15 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Hamsterley Forest Winter Trail Half Marathon and 10k

Saturday, 11 Jan 2025

16. Hamsterley Forest Winter Trail Half Marathon and 10k

Location

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Saturday, 18 Jan 2025

Saturday, 18 Jan 2025

17. RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(124 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

18. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

19. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perks
Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

20. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Location

Swalwell, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £26
Booking perks
Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10k

Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024

21. Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10k

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

10k

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

22. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

23. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10 miles, 10k and more

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

24. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Location

Swalwell, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £24
Booking perks
image
🇬🇧