10k Runs in North East
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
2. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
3. RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Morpeth, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
4. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. Jarrow 10k 2024
Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
6. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k
Bedburn, County Durham
10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
8. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
9. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
10. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
11. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
12. Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10k
Bedburn, County Durham
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
13. Run Northumberland Matfen 10k
Matfen, Northumberland
10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
14. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
15. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
16. Hamsterley Forest Winter Trail Half Marathon and 10k
Bishop Auckland, County Durham
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 18 Jan 2025
17. RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
18. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
19. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
20. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k
Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024
21. Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10k
Hexham, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
22. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
23. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10 miles, 10k and more
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
24. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k