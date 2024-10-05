All Events
ChevronRight
ChevronRight
ChevronRight
10k Runs in October 2022

43 events found
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Glasgow, Glasgow City

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
Jarrow 10k 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2. Jarrow 10k 2024

Hebburn, Tyne and Wear

10k and more

Ticket£23.40 – £40
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

3. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Great atmosphereFlat trail
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

4. John's April Fool Backwards

Bingley, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

5. RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October

London, Greater London

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(148 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £26
Great atmosphereFlat road
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

6. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Hexham, Northumberland

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

7. Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k

Basingstoke, Hampshire

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£22 – £45
Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - October

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

8. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - October

London, Greater London

10k

Star4.3

(8 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £26
Great atmosphereTrail
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

9. HARP Mud Run

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Great atmosphereTrail
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

10. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024

London, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Great atmosphereFlat road
Alcester 10k

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

11. Alcester 10k

Alcester, Warwickshire

10k and more

Star4.7

(213 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Great atmosphereRoad
Thames Meander – Autumn
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

12. Thames Meander – Autumn

Richmond, Greater London

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star3.9

(83 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

13. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon

Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £36
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

14. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn

Richmond, Greater London

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(52 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Great atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

15. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Rugeley, Staffordshire

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Oswestry 10k 2024
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

16. Oswestry 10k 2024

Oswestry, Shropshire

10k

Star4.9

(406 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Great atmosphereFlat road
The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

17. The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October

London, Greater London

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(35 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024
Wednesday, 16 Oct 2024

18. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024

London, Greater London

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Great sceneryFlat trail
Henley Half Marathon

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

19. Henley Half Marathon

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

20. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October

Greater London, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.4

(26 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

21. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October

Chichester, West Sussex

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(45 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

22. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(18 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

23. Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k

Tadworth, Surrey

ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£26 – £92
The Pumpkin Marathon

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

24. The Pumpkin Marathon

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

25. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

26. The November Nightmare

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

27. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Redditch Kingfisher 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

28. Redditch Kingfisher 10k

Redditch, Worcestershire

10k and more

Star4.6

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Pendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun Run

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

29. Pendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun Run

Lancaster, Lancashire

10k and more

Star4.8

(31 reviews)

Ticket£8.40 – £23.15
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

30. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Leeds, West Yorkshire

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Pumpkin Plod 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

31. Pumpkin Plod 2024

Brandon, Suffolk

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.8

(38 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon - October

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

32. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon - October

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.4

(54 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
RunThrough Chase The Moon Olympic Park 5k & 10k - October

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

33. RunThrough Chase The Moon Olympic Park 5k & 10k - October

London, Greater London

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Leicester Festival
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

34. Run Leicester Festival

Leicester, Leicester

half marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(35 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £33
Great atmosphereFlat road
Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

35. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

10k, 5k

Trail
Defy Dalby

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

36. Defy Dalby

Pickering, North Yorkshire

5k, 10k

Star4.9

(13 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Tenby 10k 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

37. Tenby 10k 2024

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

10k

Road
Autumn Blickling Half Marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

38. Autumn Blickling Half Marathon

Aylsham, Norfolk

10k

Ticket£27 – £29
Run The Trails Margam
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

39. Run The Trails Margam

Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area

10k

Ticket£24.99 – £39.99
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

40. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Leeds, West Yorkshire

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £28
Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

41. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Long Ashton

10k

Ticket£25 – £30
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
The Governor Backyard Ultra October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

42. The Governor Backyard Ultra October

Dover, Kent

10k and more

Ticket£115
Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

43. Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
