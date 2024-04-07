Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in April 2022
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
1. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
2. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
3. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
4. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(68 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(171 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024
7. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
8. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(42 reviews)
Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024
10. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k
(47 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
11. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
12. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
13. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024
14. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(140 reviews)
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
15. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
16. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
17. Rocky Horror Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
18. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, 5k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
19. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
20. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
21. Haughley Festival of Running
Haughley, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
22. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
5k, 10k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
23. Huntingdon Challenge
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
24. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
25. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
26. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
27. The "Other" Run
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
28. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
(42 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024
29. St George’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
30. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
31. Croudace Festival 5k
Basingstoke, Hampshire
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
32. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
33. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
34. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
35. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
36. An Evening with Steve Cram
Oswestry, Shropshire
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
37. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon