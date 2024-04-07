All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
5k Runs in April 2022
Tick
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in April 2022

37 events found
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

1. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

(112 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

2. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

3. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

4. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

(68 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

(171 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024

7. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

8. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksFlat trail
Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

(42 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024

10. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April

London, Greater London

Running

5k

(47 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

11. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

12. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Booking perksRoad
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

13. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024

14. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

10k, 5k and more

(140 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024

15. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

16. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Rocky Horror Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

17. Rocky Horror Run

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(1 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

18. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, 5k

(5 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

19. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

20. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

London, Greater London

Running

5k, half marathon

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksRoad
Haughley Festival of Running
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

21. Haughley Festival of Running

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

22. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

5k, 10k and more

(15 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Huntingdon Challenge
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

23. Huntingdon Challenge

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(26 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

24. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Greater London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

(22 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

25. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

26. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(16 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The "Other" Run
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

27. The "Other" Run

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(12 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Green Lantern
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

28. The Green Lantern

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

(42 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
St George’s Day Virtual 2024

Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024

29. St George’s Day Virtual 2024

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £85
Booking perks
The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

30. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

(6 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Croudace Festival 5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

31. Croudace Festival 5k

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Running

5k

Ticket£17.50 – £19.50
Booking perks
Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

32. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat road
Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

33. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

34. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

35. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£24 – £33
Booking perks
An Evening with Steve Cram
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

36. An Evening with Steve Cram

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

5k

Ticket£24.50
Booking perks
PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

37. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
