5k Runs in Bradford

17 events found
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

3. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Location

Rishworth, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, 5k

Star4.3

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

4. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

5. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

6. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

7. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Location

Marsden, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

8. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

9. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

10. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

11. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(105 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

12. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Sunday, 12 Jan 2025

13. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Location

Skipton, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(158 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

14. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(73 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

15. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Humpday 5k & 10k - September

Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024

16. Humpday 5k & 10k - September

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

Trail
Heart
Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024

17. Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

Road
Heart
