All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
East of England
Cambridge
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
5k Runs in Cambridge
7 events found
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. SunTime RunTime
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
4.8
(9 reviews)
£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
2. Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Buntingford, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k
£20.50 – £35
Booking perks
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
3. First 5k
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k
£15
Booking perksFlat trail
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
4. Northstowe Festival of Running 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.3
(17 reviews)
£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
4.5
(17 reviews)
£10 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
7. Strive for 12
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k, 10k
£40
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events