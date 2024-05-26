All Events
5k Runs in Cambridge

7 events found
SunTime RunTime
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k

Ticket£20.50 – £35
First 5k

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Weston, Hertfordshire

Running

5k

Ticket£15
Northstowe Festival of Running 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(17 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £28
Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Strive for 12

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Weston, Hertfordshire

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£40
