Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in Dover

2 events found
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Booked 28 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(40 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.3

(84 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
