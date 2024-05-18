All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
East Midlands
Leicester
5k Runs in Leicester

8 events found
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

1. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Location

Market Harborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(73 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

3. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(78 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

4. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

5. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

6. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.3

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

7. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

8. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Location

Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(64 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events
1
