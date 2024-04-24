All Events
5k Runs in Newcastle
8 events found
Booked 23 times this week
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
1. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
£5 – £34
Booking perksRoad
Booked 13 times this week
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
2. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
5k
4.6
(117 reviews)
£23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 4 times this week
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
3. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
4.3
(12 reviews)
£10 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
4. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
5. Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Rothbury, Northumberland
half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.3
(14 reviews)
£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Booked 5 times this week
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
6. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
£5 – £34
Booking perksFlat road
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
7. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
4.2
(15 reviews)
£8 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
8. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
5.0
(15 reviews)
£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
