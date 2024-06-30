All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
East Midlands
Nottingham
5k Runs in Nottingham

5 events found
SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

1. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024

Location

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.5

(15 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

2. Nottingham Running Festival 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

3. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

4. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

5. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.3

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
