5k Runs in Sunderland

7 events found
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

1. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Booking perksRoad
AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

2. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k

Star4.6

(117 reviews)

Ticket£23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Booked 4 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

3. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

4. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

5. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Booking perksFlat road
Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

6. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.2

(15 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

7. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
