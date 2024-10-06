All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
5k Runs in October 2022
5k Runs in October 2022

34 events found
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Booked 263 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon, 5k

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(148 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(35 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
AEPG Great Eastern Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(84 reviews)

Ticket£11.90 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 16 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Henley Half Marathon

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.4

(26 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(45 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Virtual The Halloween 7in7

Monday, 21 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £180
The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

Thursday, 24 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
The Virtual Petrified Pootle

Friday, 25 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(18 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Location

Tadworth, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£26 – £92
The Virtual Spooky Sprint

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
The Virtual Zombie Shuffle

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Pumpkin Plod 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.8

(38 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The Virtual Gunpowder Plod

Monday, 28 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £30
Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling

Tuesday, 29 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £32.50
The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl

Wednesday, 30 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Virtual Jumping Jack Flash

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
RunThrough Chase The Moon Olympic Park 5k & 10k - October

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Virtual Penny for the Guy

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon, 5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£46 – £48
Great atmosphereRoad
Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

10k, 5k

Defy Dalby

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Location

Pickering, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.9

(13 reviews)

Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

