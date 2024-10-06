Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
5k Runs in October 2022
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
2. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
3. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(33 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
4. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
London, Greater London
ultramarathon, 5k
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
5. RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
6. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
7. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
8. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
9. The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(35 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
10. AEPG Great Eastern Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, half marathon
(84 reviews)
Wednesday, 16 Oct 2024
11. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
12. Henley Half Marathon
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
13. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October
Greater London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
14. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(45 reviews)
Monday, 21 Oct 2024
15. Virtual The Halloween 7in7
5k and more
Thursday, 24 Oct 2024
16. The Virtual Ghostly Gallop
5k
Friday, 25 Oct 2024
17. The Virtual Petrified Pootle
5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
18. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
19. Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Tadworth, Surrey
ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
20. The Virtual Spooky Sprint
5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
21. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
22. The Virtual Zombie Shuffle
5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
23. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
24. Pumpkin Plod 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(38 reviews)
Monday, 28 Oct 2024
25. The Virtual Gunpowder Plod
5k
Tuesday, 29 Oct 2024
26. Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling
5k
Wednesday, 30 Oct 2024
27. The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl
5k
Thursday, 31 Oct 2024
28. Virtual Jumping Jack Flash
5k
Thursday, 31 Oct 2024
29. RunThrough Chase The Moon Olympic Park 5k & 10k - October
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(26 reviews)
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
30. Virtual Penny for the Guy
5k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
31. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, 5k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
32. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
10k, 5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
33. Defy Dalby
Pickering, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k
(13 reviews)
Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024
34. Humpday 5k & 10k - October
Elland, West Yorkshire
5k