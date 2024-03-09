All Events
UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Canicross

7 events found
Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Booked 16 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024

Location

Mold, Denbighshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £17.50
Great atmosphereHilly trail
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

2. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Brutal @ Chawton
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 5 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. Brutal @ Chawton

Location

Alton, Hampshire

Ticket£23 – £28.50
TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

4. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024

Location

Horton, South Gloucestershire

Star4.7

(84 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Great atmosphere
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

5. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

6. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Location

Hawarden, Flintshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.7

(23 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £19.50
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Pembrokeshire Trail Half Marathon & 10k

Saturday, 4 May 2024

7. Pembrokeshire Trail Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Canicross is the sport of cross-country running, with your dog or dogs. The sport has risen in popularity over the last five years and there are now a number of canicross events up and down the country. If you're just starting out in the sport, then have a read of our beginners guide to canicross.

