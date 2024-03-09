Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Canicross
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
2. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Brutal @ Chawton
Alton, Hampshire
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
4. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Horton, South Gloucestershire
(84 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
5. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
6. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
Hawarden, Flintshire
10k, 5k
(23 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
7. Pembrokeshire Trail Half Marathon & 10k
Narberth, Pembrokeshire
Canicross is the sport of cross-country running, with your dog or dogs. The sport has risen in popularity over the last five years and there are now a number of canicross events up and down the country. If you're just starting out in the sport, then have a read of our beginners guide to canicross.