Canicross in August 2022
3 events found
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
1. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Horton, South Gloucestershire
4.7
(84 reviews)
£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 11 times this week
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
2. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
4.4
(142 reviews)
£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
Hawarden, Flintshire
10k, 5k
3.7
(23 reviews)
£15.50 – £19.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
