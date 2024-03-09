All Events
Running Events
Canicross
Canicross in March 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Canicross in March 2022
2 events found
Booked 16 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
4.3
(27 reviews)
£15.50 – £17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 5 DAYS
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Brutal @ Chawton
Alton, Hampshire
£23 – £28.50
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events