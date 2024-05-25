All Events
Running Events
Running Festivals
Running Festivals in May 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Running Festivals in May 2022
2 events found
Booked 4 times this week
Saturday, 25 May 2024
1. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire
ultramarathon, 10 miles
4.9
(59 reviews)
£30 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Saturday, 25 May 2024
2. Beast of Bryn
Bryn, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
4.8
(230 reviews)
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events