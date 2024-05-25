All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Running Festivals
ChevronRight
Running Festivals in May 2022
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Festivals in May 2022

2 events found
The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

1. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler

Location

Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10 miles

Star4.9

(59 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Beast of Bryn

Saturday, 25 May 2024

2. Beast of Bryn

Location

Bryn, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area

Star4.8

(230 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧