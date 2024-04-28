All Events
Fun Runs in April 2022
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Fun Runs in April 2022
3 events found
Booked 13 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Worthing, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k and more
4.6
(244 reviews)
£8.50 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
2. Mortimer 10k
Mortimer Common, Berkshire
10k
4.6
(35 reviews)
£22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.6
(56 reviews)
£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
