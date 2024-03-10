All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Fun Runs
ChevronRight
Fun Runs in March 2022
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Fun Runs in March 2022

3 events found
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

1. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Mortimer 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

2. Mortimer 10k

Location

Mortimer Common, Berkshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(35 reviews)

Ticket£22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bowerhill Bomber (Winter)
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. Bowerhill Bomber (Winter)

Location

Melksham, Wiltshire

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(10 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧