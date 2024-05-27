All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Fun Runs in May 2022

4 events found
Newbury 10k
Monday, 27 May 2024

Location

Newbury

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Scorpion Run
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Location

Coleford, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(72 reviews)

Ticket£18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
