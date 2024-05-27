All Events
Fun Runs in May 2022
4 events found
Booked 50 times this week
Monday, 27 May 2024
1. Newbury 10k
Newbury
10k and more
4.7
(167 reviews)
£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 12 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. The Scorpion Run
Coleford, Gloucestershire
10k and more
4.7
(72 reviews)
£18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 3 times this week
Saturday, 18 May 2024
3. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k
4.3
(27 reviews)
£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 6 times this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
4. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
4.9
(49 reviews)
£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events