Fun Runs in September 2022
4 events found
Booked 54 times this week
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
1. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
4.5
(649 reviews)
£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
2. Andover Trail Marathon
Enham Alamein, Hampshire
half marathon, marathon
4.8
(48 reviews)
£29.17 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
3. Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
4.8
(68 reviews)
£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 9 times this week
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
4. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon, marathon
4.2
(52 reviews)
£43 – £51.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
