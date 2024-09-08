All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Fun Runs
ChevronRight
Fun Runs in September 2022
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Fun Runs in September 2022

4 events found
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Andover Trail Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Enham Alamein, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(48 reviews)

Ticket£29.17 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Heart
Blackdown Hills Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.8

(68 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.2

(52 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £51.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
image
🇬🇧