Half Marathons in April 2022
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
4. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
5. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
8. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
10. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
11. TEC Lake District Challenge
Grange, Cumbria
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
12. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
13. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Worthing, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k and more
(244 reviews)
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
14. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
15. Rocky Horror Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
16. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
17. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
18. Saltmarsh Half Marathon
South Woodham Ferrers, Essex
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
19. Haughley Festival of Running
Haughley, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
20. Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring
Egham, Surrey
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
21. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
half marathon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
22. Huntingdon Challenge
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
23. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
24. Martello Half Marathon
Seaford, East Sussex
half marathon
(64 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
25. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
half marathon and more
(32 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
26. Putney & Fulham Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon
(196 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
27. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
(86 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
28. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
29. The "Other" Run
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
30. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
31. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
32. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Exmouth, Devon
half marathon, 10k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
33. Barry Buddon FAST Half Marathon
Carnoustie, Angus Council
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
34. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - April
London, Greater London
half marathon
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
35. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
36. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
37. Swansea Trail Half Marathon
Penrice, Swansea
half marathon, 10k
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
38. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
39. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
40. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
41. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
42. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon