Half Marathons in April 2022

42 events found
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Heart
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(112 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

4. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Booked 65 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

5. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024

Location

Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

7. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

8. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Flat trail
Heart
Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.1

(42 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

10. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
TEC Lake District Challenge
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

11. TEC Lake District Challenge

Location

Grange, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£33 – £80
Hilly
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Booked 27 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

12. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

13. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Worthing, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(244 reviews)

Ticket£8.50 – £37
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

14. Midweek Chasing Numbers 4

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Great atmosphere
Heart
Rocky Horror Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

15. Rocky Horror Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

16. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

17. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, half marathon

Ticket£20 – £22
Road
Heart
Saltmarsh Half Marathon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

18. Saltmarsh Half Marathon

Location

South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Running

half marathon

Ticket£29.50
Great sceneryTrail
Heart
Haughley Festival of Running
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

19. Haughley Festival of Running

Location

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

20. Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Spring

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

21. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£17.50
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Huntingdon Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

22. Huntingdon Challenge

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £35
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

23. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Martello Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

24. Martello Half Marathon

Location

Seaford, East Sussex

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(64 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

25. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon

Location

Prestatyn

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Putney & Fulham Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

26. Putney & Fulham Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Star4.3

(196 reviews)

Ticket£39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

27. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run

Location

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(86 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

28. The Nearly But Not Quite London Marathon

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.4

(16 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The "Other" Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

29. The "Other" Run

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.9

(12 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Green Lantern
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

30. The Green Lantern

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(42 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

31. The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

32. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(23 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £33
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Barry Buddon FAST Half Marathon
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

33. Barry Buddon FAST Half Marathon

Location

Carnoustie, Angus Council

Running

half marathon

Heart
RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - April

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

34. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(49 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

35. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

36. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
Swansea Trail Half Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

37. Swansea Trail Half Marathon

Location

Penrice, Swansea

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(51 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly
Heart
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

38. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

39. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

40. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£24 – £33
Booking perks
Heart
Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

41. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£22 – £28
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

42. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
