Half Marathons in February 2022

4 events found
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

1. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

2. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

3. The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon

Location

Warwick, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(369 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Farnborough Winter Half Marathon

Sunday, 9 Feb 2025

4. Farnborough Winter Half Marathon

Location

Farnborough, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(729 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
