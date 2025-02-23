All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Half Marathons in February 2022
Half Marathons in February 2022
4 events found
Booked 18 times this week
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
1. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
4.4
(252 reviews)
£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
2. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
4.8
(24 reviews)
£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 9 times this week
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
3. The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon
Warwick, Warwickshire
half marathon and more
4.7
(369 reviews)
£5 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 9 Feb 2025
4. Farnborough Winter Half Marathon
Farnborough, Hampshire
half marathon and more
4.7
(729 reviews)
£33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events