Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Blackpool

5 events found
Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£7 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Celebration of Running
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

2. Celebration of Running

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£6.35 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Riverside Half Marathon and 10k

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

3. Riverside Half Marathon and 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(37 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

4. Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(80 reviews)

Ticket£16.60 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Lancaster Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

5. The Lancaster Half Marathon

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£26.15 – £35.25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
