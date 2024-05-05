All Events
Half Marathons in Blackpool
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon, 5k
£7 – £30
Booking perks
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
2. Celebration of Running
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
4.7
(33 reviews)
£6.35 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
3. Riverside Half Marathon and 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
half marathon, 10k
4.5
(37 reviews)
£15 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
4. Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k
Morecambe, Lancashire
marathon, half marathon, 10k
4.6
(80 reviews)
£16.60 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
5. The Lancaster Half Marathon
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon
4.6
(62 reviews)
£26.15 – £35.25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
