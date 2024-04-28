All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
South East
Brighton
Half Marathons in Brighton

4 events found
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon

Worthing, West Sussex

half marathon, 10k and more

4.6

(244 reviews)

£8.50 – £37
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat road
Martello Half Marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. Martello Half Marathon

Seaford, East Sussex

half marathon

4.8

(64 reviews)

£26 – £28
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
Sussex Downs Trail Run
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

3. Sussex Downs Trail Run

Plumpton, East Sussex

half marathon and more

4.7

(87 reviews)

£30 – £40
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat trail
PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

4. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Cranleigh, Surrey

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

£25 – £40
Trail
