Half Marathons in Scarborough

2 events found
The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

1. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Dec 2024

2. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.8

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
