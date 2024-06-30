All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
Yorkshire and the Humber
Scarborough
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
Half Marathons in Scarborough
2 events found
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
1. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024
2. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k
4.8
(17 reviews)
£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events